Vidya Balan Is Done With All Nepotism Discussion!

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan says she is not interested in expressing her opinion on the ongoing debut on existing nepotism in Bollywood as she finds it “boring”.

The actress, who was present here on Tuesday at an event for creating awareness about child sexual abuse, said, “With due respect to everyone who embroidered this controversy, I am bored with this discussion on nepotism.

“I mean I am seriously bored on who is on which side of the debate these days. I turn the page of the newspaper the moment I see the word… I am not interested.”

Asked about her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu“, Vidya said: “Yes, we are paying a tribute to Sridevi with the song ‘Hawa Hawai’… I loved shooting the film, and now the film is in post-production and I am chilling.”

Vidya came together with actor Rahul Bose to stand for an organization Heal, which aims to eradicate child sexual abuse from society. Talking about the initiative on Tuesday evening, Rahul said, “This is one of the causes that we do not want to talk much about but it is a very sensitive issue that needs to be addressed. And you would be surprised to know that our country is one of the largest affected countries. But what is more surprising is this is one of the issues that exist in European countries as well, so it has nothing to do with the socioeconomic background; it happens everywhere in the world.”

Vidya Balan was last seen in Begum Jaan which released this year in April. The film tanked miserably at the box office. Vidya’s Tumahri Sulu is a slice-of-life family drama, produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, and directed by renowned ad-man Suresh Triveni. The iconic number Hawa Hawai is being recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, whose recent transformations of Humma Humma and Tamma Tamma were big hits.