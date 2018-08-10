Vidya Balan: I’m Having A Great Experience Shooting For NTR’s Biopic

Actress Vidya Balan says she is having a great time shooting the biopic on legendary actor-politician and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao as the cast and crew are really good and professional.

Vidya was interacting with the media on her becoming the brand ambassador of Malta India Film Festival 2018, when she spoke about her forthcoming release on Thursday here.

Along with her were present Vijay Krishna Acharya, Shiamak Dawar and Minister of State on Finance (Rural) in the Maharashtra government Deepak Kesarkar.

This is Vidya’s first Telugu film, and she said: “So, I am very excited for that. I have never delivered dialogues in other language apart from Hindi.

“Earlier, I did special appearances for one-two scenes in Malayalam film but in this film, I have a full-fledged role.”

Vidya is playing the character of Basavatarakam, who is NTR’s wife. I have shot for around five days for the film but it has been a really nice experience as the team is really good and professional.

“We start shooting sharp at 9 a.m. and finish dot at 6 p.m. which is really an unique experience for me.”

Speaking about the Malta India Film Festival, the “Kahaani” actress said: “I think now Bollywood films are being watched everywhere and through this festival, more people might start watching, including the Maltese population who are not Indians.

“It can open up so many opportunities for the film industries of both nations and all would benefit from this film festival.”

“N.T.R.” is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual much-awaited biopic on the life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who served as Chief Minister for three terms.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, NTR’s sixth son, plays him in the film and is also the producer along with Sai Korrapati Ranganatha and Vishnu Induri under NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Vibri Media banners.

The film is being directed by Krish and the music is composed by M.M. Keeravani.