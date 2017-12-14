From Vidya Balan To Alia Bhatt: These Actresses Made Our 2017 Special

When we’ve actors ruling Bollywood, a good film in incomplete without a good actress. What Kangana Ranaut did in Queen or what Alia Bhatt did in Udta Punjab; it needs a special someone to make a film memorable.

There have been a lot of performances this year and it was toughest to filter out the best. Let’s see who all have made it to the top list.

1. Yami Gautam – Kaabil

Yami won the half battle when she said yes to play the role of a blind girl. It’s not at all easy to live a character who can’t see when you can. Yami graced the role with her innocence and made it memorable by her natural act.

2. Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This might be subjective to many but Alia Bhatt did wonderfully well in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Continuing her brilliance from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia got under the skin of a girl who’s sensible yet has a heart at its right place.

3. Saba Qamar – Hindi Medium

When you are opposite Irrfan Khan you need to be at your best to make it count. Playing Irrfan Khan’s wife – Saba Qamar made her presence felt amidst an amazing story and stellar performances by the entire cast. Her next is surely awaited by many.

4. Sridevi – Mom

The performance of Sridevi in the film Mom was one of the best till date. She did her role with a lot of perfection and she managed to carry the film on her shoulders throughout. We can say that her violent streak in this one made this film a must watch! If we speak about her aura in the film, it is way beyond her earlier film English Vinglish. You can’t dare to mess with Devki!

5. Bhumi Pednekar – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

A movie with a message, if it’s not preachy, has an ample scope for actors to deliver a loving performance. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: A sweet surprise this year which was loved by critics as well cashed in good moolah at the box office. Bhumi Pednekar’s performed was termed as magnificent by many giving her a prestigious position in this list.

6. Kangana Ranaut – Simran

Though the movie did not work at the box office, Kangana Ranaut’s performance was definitely a huge takeaway for the people who watched the film. Being quirky yet having a depth to her character at the same time, Kangana has not done this for the first time.

7. Zaira Wasim – Secret Superstar

Greatness is in simplicity! Zaira Wasim proved this right saying with her magical performance. After Dangal we thought what more value she can add to her characters but her role in Secret Superstar has done nothing but made us realize how Bollywood is lucky to have a talent like her.

8. Parvathy – Qarib Qarib Singlle

A middle-aged love story done correct! Though Irrfan Khan was as good in Qarib Qarib Singlle but it was Parvathy walking out with acclaims from all over. Without any layer of acting, she explored the most natural side for her. Many missed the movie hence the performance, but if you get a chance watch this for her.

9. Vidya Balan – Tumhari Sulu

My favourite of all! Vidya Balan’s performance was the most human attempt and closes to reality in Tumhari Sulu. Adapting the middle-class sensibilities with such ease, Vidya surely proved “Woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai.”