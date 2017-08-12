Vidhu Vinod Chopra: “Sanjay Dutt Is An Exceptional Human Being”

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is producing a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, thinks nobody can understand the one-of-a-kind actor.

“Sanjay Dutt is an exceptional human being. I’ve known him for many years now, but I’ve started to know him in reality when Rajkumar Hirani started to narrate me his story. I think no one can understand Sanjay Dutt. I think I haven’t met a man like him,” Chopra said here on Thursday at the trailer launch of Sanjay’s comeback film Bhoomi.

The event was attended by the Bhoomi team, including director Omung Kumar and Aditi Rao Hydari. Also present were Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor, the director and actor of the Dutt biopic respectively.

Chopra and Sanjay have collaborated for many projects like PK, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Mission Kashmir.

Talking more about him, Chopra said, “I’ve known him for many years, close to 30-40 years, I’ve never met anyone like him, neither do I think I’ll ever meet anyone like him… I think a person like him is not possible.”

Hirani said Sanjay has been a very important part of his life and whatever he is today is all because of the actor.

“What can I say… Sanjay has been a very important part of my life as I have made only four films till now and three of those stars Sanjay. Even the fifth film which I’m making is about Sanjay Dutt. So I can say that Sanjay has remained a very important in my life.

“Today whatever I am is all because of him. It’s great and magical to see Sanjay back on screen.”