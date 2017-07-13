Ranveer Singh is always known to give his 100 percent for every film and part. To become the one of his kind super villain Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, Ranveer grew a thick beard for the role, which he has sported at recent public appearances too. He also underwent rigorous physical training to bulk up and look like a menacing, ruthless warrior and conqueror, every bit the committed actor. His bearded look also set fashion trends.

Now, sources from the film’s set tell us that he has gone for a change in his look. “Ranveer has shaven off his beard to become the younger Alauddin Khilji. The young Khilji has a different look and needs to come across as visually separate from the older Alauddin Khilji. Shaving off his beard to a heavy stubble, therefore, was crucial. Ranveer looks younger and somewhat, gentler with the heavy stubble.”

Later, Ranveer went live on Instagram only for his followers, surprised them as he cut off the tips of his curly moustache and his long beard. Over 33,000 Instagram users tuned in to witness the moment.

He began the live stream with a slow build-up and introduced the stream by explaining how he has grown “very attached to his facial hair”.

The actor also mentioned that Deepika would be the person who would be extremely happy with his decision. “It feels like “chopping off my own body part”, Ranveer said.

Later the actor also posted a photo of his chopped mustache!

Alauddin Khilji is a downright negative part from the pages of history, and Ranveer is pushing boundaries at all levels to play him. Expect Ranveer to look, sound and feel different from all his other roles in his magnum opus. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

Last time Ranveer’s moustache was chopped off right after Bajirao Mastani and before he got busy with Befikre. Remember how Deepika Padukone giggled like a child while she trimmed his mustache?

The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated for a November release.