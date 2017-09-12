Eros International and Colour Yellow’s Newton, releasing on 22nd September, has generated a lot of attention with its trailer and theme. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the title role, this is the story of Newton, an election officer committed to conducting a free and fair election in the heart of Chhattisgarh. ( an area known for Naxal violence)

This black comedy directed by Amit Masurkar talks about how one individual can bring about change, if he or she takes the initiative. In keeping with the theme of the film, the producers have released a series of digital videos celebrating the #NewtonsOfIndia. The videos feature Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi as Newton and Atmaram, the pragmatic cynic. ( a reprise of their roles from the film)

#NewtonsOfIndia is an attempt to find real life individuals who have contributed to social change be it Shyam Saran Negi who hasn’t missed voting in a single election, Afroze Shah who has cleaned up Mumbai’s Versova beach or Gangadhar Tilak Katnam who has on his own initiative filled up more than a 1000 potholes in Hyderabad. It celebrates the power of the individual to make a change and seeks to find many more such individuals.

Watch the campaign here:

Trending :

If you think individual activism achieves nothing, the story of Gangadhar Tilak Katnam in Hyderabad who has filled up more than a 1000 potholes will make you think differently.

Shot in the mining town of Dalli Rajhara on the outskirts of Maoist’s controlled forests, the movie is set to present an eye-opener to the viewers. To conserve the rawness of the film, tribals from the jungle settlements were auditioned and finalized by the casting director in a month’s span. Newton is all set to release on 22nd September.