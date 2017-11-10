The Fukra gang is back with a bang to take everyone on a fun-filled ride. The trailer of the much-awaited film will be out on 13th November 2017.

After spreading their craziness in 2013, Choocha, Hunny, Zafar, and Lali have come back in their wildest avatars. After the teaser and the posters, the makers have released quirky video clips to reveal the trailer launch date. This time they are going wilder, crazier, more bizarre and than ever before.

The clips showcase the wild avatars of the Fukra’s and promise yet another jugaadu journey filled with adventures.

In the videos, Choocha is doing some really weird and bizarre actions, whereas Hunny goes wild with his moves along with Lali who has reached a new level of craziness.

With Boli – Punjaban coming back for the Fukra gang – Choocha, Hunny, Zafar and Lali the film is anticipated to be funniest and the quirkiest movie of the year and a perfect film to end the year with.

Fukrey Returns has been creating immense buzz for its quirky teaser which gives a stomach – aching laugh unveiling the plot of the film.

The posters give further insights to film with the lottery tickets flying around and the presence of animals, creating curiosity amongst the audience. With the tagline, ‘Isse déjà – choo Kehte hai’, the audience is waiting to see what the trailer would offer.

The first installment of the Fukrey franchise proved to be an underdog and had garnered a lot of attention for its comic timing. On public demand, the makers have come back with the sequel starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

The characters of the film strike the right chord with the audience, carving a special place in their heart.

The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the theaters on 15th December 2017.