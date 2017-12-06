VIDEOS! Fukrey Returns Team Went Back To School For Film Promotions

The Fukras Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal went back to school as they visited Varun Sharma’s school on their visit to Jalandhar.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey returns is all set to hit the screens this Friday and the Fukra team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their comic entertainer. The Fukrey Returns team paid a visit to Varun Sharma aka Choocha’s hometown yesterday wherein they went to places Varun Sharma spent his childhood.

The Fukra gang visited the school Varun Sharma went to and interacted with the students there. The kids were delighted to see their alumni and proud of his achievements.

Varun Sharma went back to school literally as his teachers and principals too came down to meet their student and expressed their pleasure upon their student’s accomplishments.

The entire gang was greeted with utmost happiness and awe and were given a warm reception. The Fukras went to classroom Choocha studied in and clicked photos.

Varun Sharma was overwhelmed to see his school friends coming to meet him and had a cheerful reunion with his friends.

‘Fukrey Return’s team is opting for unique campaigns which are not only entertaining but also resonates with the audience. The Fukras were recently spotted visiting the Fukra spots in Mumbai and Delhi. The commercial ads by ‘Fukrey Returns‘ tickled our funny bones and added to the excitement of the film.

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey’ made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns‘ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

Ever since the trailer of the film released, the audience is highly anticipating the release of Fukrey Returns. The Bhai anthem ‘Tu Mera Bhai Nahi’ not only resonated well with the audience but also quickly became a rage adding to the excitement of the film.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.