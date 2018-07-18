VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, who recently came back to India after completing the shoot of Zero, is again in the news. The actor was spotted yesterday at Mumbai’s Marine Drive shooting for something.

We all know that his film Zero is one of the most awaited films of 2018 since he will be seen vertically challenged in it. The character of Bauaa Singh is something that we haven’t seen him doing in the past.

Talking about the Mumbai shoot, it is being said SRK was shooting the remaining portions of Zero. Soon after he was spotted shooting, fans were quick enough to take the pictures and videos of him. In the videos, we can see how the King Khan is walking at a bridge. Though the visuals are not so clear, but he is definitely shooting for some project.

One of his fan clubs took to their Twitter account and wrote, “King Khan was spotted shooting at Marine Drive, Mumbai, last night.”

King Khan was spotted shooting at Marine Drive, Mumbai, last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ApvWi5TZWE — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 17, 2018

Well, this would have been a special treat for the people who saw him shooting!

Check out some more videos here:

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif. Recently, on the occasion of Katrina’s birthday, Khan released the first look of Kat where she looked kickass and it leaves you wanting to know more about it. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty….hope u all also give it love.”

There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty….hope u all also give it love. pic.twitter.com/yYpioBa6ds — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2018

Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.