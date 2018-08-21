VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s Flying Kiss For Anushka Sharma Is Just Aww-dorable!

VIDEO: Ever since Anushka Sharma started dating Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, both have been giving us some major relationship goals every now and then. We have often seen, Anushka accompanying Virat for his international tours despite her busy schedule but we love how she always manages to be there for her husband.

India is currently in England playing a test match series against the home team. While Virat is busy breaking all records, he has recently scored his 23rd Test century and showered lots of love to his wife from the grounds, just through his gestures. While we were busy adoring his act, Anushka too sent a flying kiss to the cricketer and we couldn’t help but fall in awe!

Check out the video here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched on December 11, 2017, in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy and since then the couple have been under the notice of the shutterbugs. Anushka always manages to be there for Virat, supporting him on his work front from the stands while Virat is busy playing for the country.

Meanwhile, Anushka on the work front has been busy promoting her upcoming movie, Sui Dhaaga which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. The theatrical trailer of the film got over 20 Million views on YouTube in merely 4 days. Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya, who is known for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie is set to hit the big screen on 28th September, 2018.