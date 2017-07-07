Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for the Judwaa sequel teased fans about the climax scene of his upcoming film Judwaa 2.

Varun shared a video from the set of Judwaa 2 on Twitter in which he can be seen with bruises on his face.

“It’s the last day of ‘Judwaa 2‘ climax shoot and as you can see I have got my a** whopped. Trust me, I brought hell… I beat up lot of a***s around. I beat around 50-60 people in one take,” Varun said in the video.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has hailed director David Dhawan as the king of comedy. Talking about working with the director, Jacqueline said in a statement, “Great experience. To recreate such a cult film was quite a task, but David sir is a blast to work with. He gets the best out of each scene and actor, and is undoubtedly our king of comedy.”

“Any actor, technician is blessed to work with him. So glad Sajid Nadiadwala… after 20 years is teaming up with David sir to put together such a project,” he said.

Varun will star alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the film, which is being directed by his father David Dhawan and is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 1997 film “Judwaa” starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha.

The film, which will show actor Varun Dhawan stepping into Salman’s shoes, is set to release on September 29.

Apart from this Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

