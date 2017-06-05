VIDEO! Shah Rukh Khan Looses His Cool On A Show

Shah Rukh Khan had just wrapped the first schedule of Aanand L. Rai’s untitled film and now the actor was spotted in Dubai attending an Egyptian show. However, King Khan recently lost his cool and stormed off during the live shoot. Khan was left fuming when Egyptian comedian and the host of Ramez Underground, Ramez Galal, pranked him on his show, in the middle of a dessert.

In the video, we can see that the driver ‘loses his way’ and lands the vehicle in quicksand. The car starts sinking and the driver ‘drowns’ in the sand. SRK tries his best to stay calm and kept screaming, calling out Nishan and another man who was in the car, from sinking too.

Then a comedian puts on a Komodo dragon costume and comes hissing towards SRK and the others. SRK tries to splash some sand at him but the ‘dragon’ doesn’t budge. After a few mins, Ramez finally reveals to SRK that it was all a prank.

Watch the videos here:

Shah Rukh refused to take it sportingly and lashed out at Ramez. “This is nonsense you got me all the way from India to do this sh*t?,” he said.

Ramez apologised to the actor several times but Shah Rukh told him not to speak to him and asked for his team to be called. When Ramez kept apologizing, SRK pushed him to the ground and made a fist right above his face as if to hit him. “You want me to make this funnier?,” he asks him then goes on to drag him on the ground by his leg.

Ramez later started singing “Marjani Marjani” from the King Khan’s film Billu. Shah Rukh finally lets out a smile.

The comedian even posted a selfie with SRK on Twitter but it cannot be said for sure if the picture was taken before or after the prank.