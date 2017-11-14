Video: Sara Ali Khan Is LITERALLY Giving Us Some Serious Fitness Goals!

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is making the headlines since the news of her Bollywood debut were doing the rounds.

After so much of speculations, Sara finally bagged a role in Abhishek Kapoor’s next, Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. A few days back, the makers of the film released her first look from the film, and she looked amazing in that still. She almost looked like a replica of her mother Amrita Singh.

It’s not a hidden fact that once people enter the Bollywood industry, they have to keep themselves fit and toned. Paparazzi have always followed Sara wherever she goes- whether it’s a gym or script reading session. So it is very important for an actress to look good every time. It seems that Sara is working really hard to transform herself. In this new Pilates video, Sara is literally giving us some serious fitness and health goals! Her instructor Namrata Purohit shared a video on her Instagram account where Sara is doing Pilates. She captioned the video as, “My #PilatesGirl #SaraKhanAli doing the side step ups on the stability chair. These really work the gluteus, inner thighs and quads, also challenging stabilisation! #Workout #MondayMotivation #WorkHard #Fitness #FitGirl #Pilates #Stability #Core #Bollywood #Believe #Beautiful #Fitspiration #SaraAiKhan.”

Damn! She is too good.

Sara’s debut film Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand floods. The first schedule of the film is wrapped up which was being shot in Kedarnath. Now, it is being reported that the film is delayed because the makers have now decided to create a huge set in Mumbai for shooting the scene showcasing the Uttarakhand floods and its aftermath. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 22, 2018.