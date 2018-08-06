VIDEO: Salman Khan’s Fun Moment With Ahil Will Make You Go Aww!

Loveratri trailer was released today by Salman Khan and it has that quirky Gujarati essence to it. The recreated version of He Ranglo elevates the trailer giving a good vibe. The grand trailer launch was held today in the presence of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Sharma, lead actors of the film – Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain.

Salman, at the trailer launch, was seen in his elements as he had a lot of fun with the media present. He was also seen having a fun moment with his nephew Ahil on stage. We can see him on a mic saying, “Stop it” and Ahil imitates his mamu. Check out the video here:

Aayush, who married Salman’s sister Arpita in 2014, is ready to make his foray into the Hindi filmdom with romantic drama Loveratri. The film is produced by Salman, whose support is “comforting” to the debutant.

“I am very lucky and privileged that he is there to guide me in the right direction,” Aayush told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“He used to guide me properly, and told me that ‘It’s not about the number of auditions you are giving, but about when you give an audition, how good you are’. I trained with Salman bhai for four years, and he was very particular in saying, ‘Listen, I can give you a debut, but after that when you go in front of the camera, it’s your job to act and perform… I can’t do that for you’.

“He told me, ‘Remember, the fame of being an actor is very good, but it’s not good when your film doesn’t work because then you are subject to a lot of conversation that this film didn’t work and he is not a good actor.’ He motivated me to be a 100 per cent ready when I do my first film,” said Aayush, further describing Salman as a “big support system, helpful, understanding and a tough taskmaster”.