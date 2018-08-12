Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Malta shooting for his upcoming film Bharat, on Saturday shared a fitness video after he was nominated in an online challenge by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju.

The Dabangg star shared a video of him cycling and working out in the gym. At the end of the video Salman is heard saying “Hum fit toh India fit” (“If we are fit then India is fit”.)

Salman Khan accepts Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge
VIDEO: Salman Khan Completes Kiren Rijiju’s Fitness Challenge With Full Swag!

Calling it a fabulous campaign, Salman captioned the video: “Fabulous campaign by sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on ‘Hum fit toh India fit. I accept fitness challenge of Kiren Rijiju. Here is my video.”

Replying to Salman’s video, Kiren tweeted,” Great @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge. #HumFitTohIndiaFit.”

The online fitness campaign was initiated in May. Several personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Hrithik Roshan among many others were seen posting videos of their fitness regimes.

