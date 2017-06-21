The makers of Jagga Jasoos have released a new video on how to watch a film in theaters. The video features Ranbir Kapoor holding a loudspeaker and acts as Katrina’s inner voice as she describes how to watch a film at a theater.

Just like the movie, the makers have come up with an amazing and fun way to reach their audience. Ranbir aka Jagga and Katrina aka Shruti indulged in some cute activity guiding the audiences.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen with a loudspeaker announcing the arrival of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and acts as Katrina’s voice as she narrates how to watch a movie at a theatre, while Katrina is emoting Ranbir’s instructions without uttering a single word.

The two look adorable in the video as they cordially convey the message to the audience.

The film’s trailer and the newly released songs Ullu ka Pattha and Galti se Mistake have left the audiences in anticipation and people are eager to witness the world of Jagga.

In an interview, Anurag Basu said he made the film keeping the children audience in mind. “After watching Barfi (his last release) my daughter felt it was an ok film. In fact, every time during their (his children) vacation I show them Hollywood children films because we do not have much children film in Bollywood these days. So, I wanted to make a film that children can enjoy! So I thought I should make a film that kids and family can go and watch and enjoy,” said Basu.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.