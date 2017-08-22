It all started off a few years ago when the Deepika Padukone fell in love with Ranveer Singh. Even though they may not have publically admitted till date, there were many a cryptic clue which the couple had left time and again. Be it award functions or dining together with friends or even film shootings, the awesome twosome were totally inseparable.

A few months ago, some vested interest tried to break create a sandstorm in their relationship by announcing that the Bollywood’s much in love couple have called it quits and that they won’t be ever together again. Going by the ‘strength’ of the couple’s relationship (which is only increasing with every passing day) the naysayers will surely be eating their words now.

Yet another proof or testimony to the fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in love surfaced on the internet yesterday when a leading entertainment channel telecasted an extremely ‘awwww-struck’ video that had Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their romantic best. The said video, which featured the duo, had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone cuddling and smiling and talking to each other. Readers may recall that only a few days back, an old picture of a steamy kiss between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went viral online.

Reports have it that, as a part of ‘exercise’ for their upcoming film Padmavati, its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had reportedly told the couple to avoid getting snapped together for the sake of their on-screen characters which demands negligible interaction with each other.

As for Padmavati, besides Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, it also stars Shahid Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on November 17, 2017. With the kind of photograph and the above video making its presence all over, it’s no doubt that the audiences will surely lap up Padmavati, the very day it’s released, purely for the sake of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.