VIDEO! This Is What Happened When Sushmita Sen Met Manushi Chillar

The video of Sushmita Sen advising Manushi Chillar for the beauty pageant is doing the rounds on the internet. Apparently, the newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chillar met the evergreen beauty Sushmita Sen on a flight.

This video is from the time when Manushi was, perhaps, simply Miss India and preparing for the Miss World contest. As the two beauty queens greet each other, Sushmita can be heard telling Manushi: “Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God’s hands. All the best.” She also kisses Manushi’s hand which was, perhaps, all the good luck she needed.

The video has been uploaded by Sushmita Sen’s fan clubs. Take a look at the heartwarming video here:

Sush & Miss Word 2017 Manushi Chhillar❤️✈️ #sushmitasen #manushichillar A post shared by Sushmita Sen Fanpage (@voguesush) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:58am PST

She became the sixth Indian winner of the long-running contest, following in the footsteps of Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka in 2000, the last for India.

Meanwhile, Manushi has been gracing important functions across the country. The day she landed in India, she visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with her family much to the joy of photographers.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday congratulated Manushi Chillar for winning the coveted “Miss World 2017” pageant at Sanya in China.

The 21-year-old Manushi hails from Haryana.The Chief Minister said by winning the coveted crown of Miss World 16 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000, Manushi, “the daughter of Haryana”, had made the country and the state proud.

Earlier this year, Manushi had also won the crown of “Femina Miss India 2017”.