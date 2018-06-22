VIDEO: Disha Patani Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym RIGHT AWAY!

After impressing the audience with her mesmerizing beauty and spectacular dancing skills, Disha Patani now stuns the audience with her jaw-dropping action side in the latest audience.

The actress took to social media to share a work out video where Disha is seen kicking, boxing and headstands amongst others.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani has wooed the audience with her washboard abs and perfect figure time and again.

Giving a glimpse into her hardcore workout routine, Disha shared a video on social media proving to be a motivation for her followers.

With her daring and kickass moves, the tough girl clearly proves she is not a damsel in distress and needs no knight in shining armor to save her.

Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growingly celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2 which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with superstar Salman Khan.