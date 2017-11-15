Fans have always loved watching Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt together. Be it on-screen or off-screen, they look lovely!

Earlier, we had reported to you that this duo had collaborated for an advertisement for Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative. In that ad, both of them have essayed the role of Romeo and Juliet to spread the message with love twist.

Now, in the second advertisement, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actors have donned the attire of astronauts. In the video, we can see Varun and Alia land on the moon with the help of a spaceship. As soon they land, Varun tells Alia, “Tumhe chand chaiye tha na, main toh tumhe chand pe le aaya!” to which Alia replies, “How filmy!” Full of excitement, Alia looks at the planet Earth, she puzzles if the people from the moon would look at Earth on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

In return, Varun laughs and throws a wrapper (as he is eating something), which pisses of Alia. She reacts to it and says, “How dare you? Ganda karne ke liye humara planet kaafi nahi tha, Jo yaha bhi karne lag gaye?” She walks off in the spaceship, leaving Varun on the moon. It’s funny but very meaningful! Check out the advertisement here:

Varun and Alia had made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Both of them received an overwhelming response for their debut.

On the work front, Varun is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s October and he recently tasted the success of his film, Judwaa 2. Alia too is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and according to the reports, she has already started prepping up for Brahmastra which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.