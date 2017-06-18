The trailer of Amazon Original series Inside Edge is quite intriguing! India’s first Amazon Original, Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where sex, money, and power are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners.

Inside Edge, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial among others.

Check out the trailer right here:

Is the series inspired by any real IPL team? Executive producer Ritesh Sidhwani answers that in a tweet where he clarifies, “Would like to clarify that all characters in @InsideEdgeAMZN & the one played by @RichaChadha_ is fictional & not based on any individual”.

The first teaser of the series became an instant hit immediately after its release. The teaser which released a couple of weeks ago has been ruling the internet since then. The official trailer, released on 16th June, has already garnered over 68 lakhs views in a span of two days!

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is gearing up for his debut in the Excel Entertainment’s web series, says that Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have been wonderful producers.

Related :

Tanuj said that Inside Edge will reveal some unknown facts about the cricketing world. “I am a huge fan of cricket and when I was doing this show, I realised some unknown facts about cricket and cricketers which I haven’t earlier even dreamt of. The audience is also going to get some shock value after watching this series,” Tanuj said. The actor says “There’s a mixture of good and some really nasty things in this series. Through this series, we are just showing the mirror.”

Talking about his character, he said, “It’s a fictional character. We are not intending to show a real life character. Virat is an outstanding captain and cricketer and he is a style icon as well so when you make something on those lines you take some sort of inspiration from it. And that may be the reason people are finding similarity between Virat Kohli and my character.”

The series, created by Karan Anshuman will be launched in over 200+ countries worldwide on July 10, 2017, on Amazon Prime Video.