Sunil Pal Apologizes To Sunil Grover, Urges Him To Come Back To The Kapil Sharma Show

Just a day after Sunil Grover tweeted that he will act and entertain with dignity and will not do anything just for the sake of money, another comedian Sunil Pal has posted a video on his Facebook page for Grover. In the video message, Sunil Pal has apologised to Sunil Grover, urging him to patch up with Kapil Sharma and to return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

While Sunil Pal lauded Grover for his talent, he also reminded his fellow comedian that a true artiste gets the value he deserves only at a big platform and said that The Kapil Sharma Show has emerged to be a successful one due to Kapil and Grover’s combined effort. While Pal admitted that Kapil might have done something wrong, he urged Grover to forgive him, comparing the show’s team to a family.

Praising Kapil Sharma, Pal said that he has taken comedy to a different level altogether and is the highest paid comedian in the world. He also mentioned that at least 500 families will suffer if the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ gets discontinued and urged Grover to not pay attention to those who are saying that the show will not be able to run without him.

It has been almost a month since comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a public spat while flying together. Grover was deeply hurt at a drunken Kapil Sharma’s behaviour, who had allegedly hurled a shoe at him during a flight and even shouted abuses at him, saying Sunil is nothing without The Kapil Sharma Show.

Soon after, Grover quit the show, followed by other key performers Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who were also allegedly abused during the flight by Kapil for eating the meal served to them before Kapil had finished drinking.

Many fans and regular viewers of the show have admitted that they used to watch the show only for Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, two characters made famous by Grover. The Kapil Sharma Show, which once used to be in the #1 position, has been witnessing a steady decline in its TRP post Grover’s exit. As per reports, Sony Channel has given Kapil Sharma a month’s time to restore the show to its former position or else they might consider not renewing the contract with him.