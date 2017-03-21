Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan made the headlines yesterday. Why? Well, the duo had their first meeting ever at an event in Dubai and while their pictures together became the talk of the town, a video featuring Mahira pleading to Ranbir Kapoor went viral over social media.

In the video, Mahira is seen pleading to Ranbir while he looks rather passive in the conversation. Since there is no audio, suspicions over their meet and greet went viral.

The duo attended Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai and were seen upping the fashion game. Ranbir was seen at his dapper best in a Tuxedo and his recently grown hair look for the Dutt biopic. Mahira was seen looking smashing in a red outfit by Faraz Mannan.

To put speculations to rest, a popular daily reported that according to an insider, Mahira and Ranbir were grossed in a casual conversation and that she was expressing something and not pleading.

Well, nonetheless, we are more than impressed with the way Ranbir and Mahira look together and surely hope to see them sizzle the screen sometime.

Check out their videos here:

Mahira was last seen making her Bollywood debut in Raees along with Shah Rukh Khan. Due to the ban of Pakistani actors in Hindi cinema, the actress was unable to promote the film in India.

Ranbir on the other other hand is currently working very hard on his next, which is the Sanjay Dutt biopic. He will be seen donning at least 6-7 different looks in the film.

At a recent event, he said, “It has been an inspiring journey for me to be playing Sanjay Dutt for the silver screen. I have never put on so much weight before and now plan to reduce some weight for the next phase of shooting.”