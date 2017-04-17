A video featuring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu practicing for the song Oonchi Hai Building for Judwaa 2 has surfaced online. The video shows the two actors trying hard to match their steps to the peppy number. The song playing in the video will take you back in 1997 when Salman featured in the original video in a double role along with Rambha and Karisma Kapoor for the film Judwaa.

Check out the video right here:

✿ Can’t wait for #Judwaa2 🎊😍 #varundhawan A post shared by ❥ＶＡＲＵＮ ＤＨＡＷＡＮ (@longingforvarun) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Don’t the two look cute together?

Judwaa 2 is a remake of the 1997 action-comedy film directed David Dhawan. Judwaa 2, which is being made 20 years after the original, is also being directed by David Dhawan, this time with his son Varun Dhawan on board! Judwaa 2 stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female leads. The film is presently being shot in London with Varun and Taapsee, while Jacqueline is expected to join the cast soon.

As per reports, Salman Khan will appear in Judwaa 2 as the original characters Raja and Prem that he played in Judwaa. His characters will be shown after a leap of 20 years. The makers are also trying to rope in Judwaa actresses Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in cameos.

Varun Dhawan is presently riding high on the success of his latest flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which has earned over a 100 crores at the box office. The rom-com, directed by Shashank Khaitan starred Alia Bhatt opposite him. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, is on a happy high as her latest movie Naam Shabana, a spin-off from Akshay Kumar starrer Baby has done very good business at the box office. The film, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee has collected around Rs 36 crores at the domestic box office. Judwaa 2’s second actress Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in 2016 film A Flying Jatt.

While Varun and Jacqueline have earlier worked together in John Abraham starrer Dishoom, they were not a jodi. Judwaa 2 will be his first film opposite Pink actress Taapsee. We are eagerly waiting to see which actress makes a better jodi with Varun Dhawan— Jacqueline or Taapsee!