Fans Cheer For Raees After Spotting SRK At A Film Shoot In Bandra

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the Baadshah of Bollywood, but rules over the hearts of his million fans. Mumbai witnessed another star-struck moment on Thursday when fans spotted the superstar at RK Studio.

Shah Rukh, who is presently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next film The Ring, had just wrapped up the day’s shoot and was moving towards his car when fans gathered at the venue, spotted him and started calling his name. They also cheered for the actor’s latest release, Raees, which recently had a sweeping victory at the box office.

Check out the crazy fan moment captured in this video below:

The Ring also stars Anushka Sharma and Evelyn Sharma.

This will be Shah Rukh and Anushka’s third collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).