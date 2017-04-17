Alia Bhatt loves to eat. The actress has confessed time and again that she is a foodie and doesn’t mind gorging on any delicacy! Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, who shoots videos to share various food tips with her fans on every Sunday, got surprised when she bumped into the foodie actress Alia.

The two ended up shooting together and enjoyed eating Easter eggs.

As part of her ‘Sunday Binge’ series on Instagram, Shilpa posted a video on Sunday in which she can be seen alongside Alia. ‘My Sunday binge is always sweet, but today it just got sweeter with the sweetest Alia Bhatt (who thankfully eats). Bumped into her and we couldn’t resist doing the ‘Sunday Binge’ together,’ Shilpa wrote alongside the video.

While staring happily at a plate full of easter eggs in Shilpa’s hand, Alia said, “I’m sorry I can’t just stop looking at this plate right now.”

Hearing this, Shilpa told her viewers, “See, they all eat,” trying to indicate that actresses sometimes break their strict diet regimes! After eating a spoonful of a delicious looking carrot and mascarpone cheesecake, Alia told Shilpa, “I’m so excited I’m finally crashing your Sunday binge!”

Check out the video right here:

Doesn’t that platter look absolutely mouthwatering?

Shilpa Shetty has been away from the silver screen for a while now, but Alia was last seen in the March 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which went on to mint over Rs 100 crore.

The 24-year-old actress is presently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero flick Dragon, where she will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Dragon is being produced by Karan Johar, who introduced Alia to Bollywood with his 2012 directorial Student of the Year. Dragon also stars Chetna Pande, Vicky Kaushal, Paras Arora, Vijay Raaz, Nakuul Mehta, Rahul Singh and Kamaal Rashid Khan. The movie is slated to release in 2018.