Video: Akshay Kumar Explains The Importance Of Teamwork With Gold Co-Stars

Akshay Kumar who will be next seen in Excel Entertainment’s Gold, shared a video with his co-stars explaining the importance of teamwork through the fun video.
In the short fun video, Akshay Kumar and the Gold team is seen leading a ball to the bin with hockey sticks together.
In sync with the theme of the film Gold which focuses on the teamwork of Indian Hockey team in the 1940s, Akshay Kumar shared a video saying,”No matter what the sport, it takes teamwork to accomplish even the smallest victory. I know because team #Gold had a hard but fun time doing this. Can you unite your team and take up the #GoldBinChallenge?”.
Gold revolves around a man who dreams to win free India’s first Gold in Hockey and his struggles to form a team to make his dreams true.
The trailer evoked the inner patriotism of the audience with the heart-tugging trailer. Recently, the makers shared another trailer for the IMAX format showcasing the importance of unity within the team.
India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.
The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.
Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast.
Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.