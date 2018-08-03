Video: Akshay Kumar Explains The Importance Of Teamwork With Gold Co-Stars

Akshay Kumar who will be next seen in Excel Entertainment’s Gold, shared a video with his co-stars explaining the importance of teamwork through the fun video.

In the short fun video, Akshay Kumar and the Gold team is seen leading a ball to the bin with hockey sticks together.

In sync with the theme of the film Gold which focuses on the teamwork of Indian Hockey team in the 1940s, Akshay Kumar shared a video saying,”No matter what the sport, it takes teamwork to accomplish even the smallest victory. I know because team #Gold had a hard but fun time doing this. Can you unite your team and take up the #GoldBinChallenge?”.

Gold revolves around a man who dreams to win free India’s first Gold in Hockey and his struggles to form a team to make his dreams true.

The trailer evoked the inner patriotism of the audience with the heart-tugging trailer. Recently, the makers shared another trailer for the IMAX format showcasing the importance of unity within the team.