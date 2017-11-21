Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Left Teary-Eyed After Media Misbehaves

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently visited a hospital with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai to celebrate her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary (November 20).

The actress will be donating free surgeries to 100 children born with cleft lips and palates through Smile Train India and announce the day as ‘Day of Smiles’ to celebrate a day of joy and cheer.

The Robot actress met the children at the hospital and also cut the cake with them. At the event, Aishwarya also interacted with the children and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

During the event, the photographers started clicking the pictures of her and Aaradhya which lead to a lot of chaos at the venue. Aish requested the photographers to remain calm as they would get a chance to click her. But the paparazzi started clicking her again and again. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also asked the photographers to stop taking pictures and show some respect because it was not a premiere or another public event.

After requesting them over and over again, Aishwarya lost her cool as it was disturbing for other children in the hospital. She became teary-eyed, even after this the photographers didn’t stop and continued clicking them.

This is not the first time that Aishwarya has encountered such incidents with the photographers. Even earlier, Abhishek got furious at the paparazzi for clicking his wife’s inappropriate pictures. He had also asked a photographer to check if no one has clicked Aishwarya’s pictures.

As Smile Train’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been supporting the international cleft charity for the last 9 years, and through The Aishwarya Rai Foundation, her father, Late Mr. Krishnaraj Rai had supported cleft lip and palate surgeries for 100 children in 2014.

