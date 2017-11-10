Vicky Kaushal To Star In Karan Johar’s First Ever Comedy Flick!

Vicky Kaushal seems to be in Blue Heaven these days as the actor has four releases next year making him one of the busiest actors of 2017-18. Vicky will be seen in a pivotal role in one of the most awaited Raju Hirani’s film the Dutt biopic and then in lead for the films like Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Ronnie Screwvala’s Love Per Square Feet and a film on URI surgical attack.

Now it’s been learned the actor has been roped in for the sequel of 2013’s critically acclaimed film Bombay Talkies. Karan Johar will be directing one of the quartets of the series for which Vicky will be playing the lead.

This would be the first time both Karan and Vicky are trying their hands in the comedy genre. Vicky comes from a background of indie cinema whereas Karan has been associated completely into mainstream commercial cinema; seeing them both collaborating for the first time on a subject they never attended would be a litmus test for both of them.

As per the sources, “The series will be an out and out comedy where Karan will unleash his creativity to the brim. Karan approached Vicky after seeing the rushes of Raazi and after giving screen test Vicky was selected to play the main lead. The final paperwork is yet to take place next week.” Karan’s movie will be produced by Ashi Dua and presented by Screwvala. For Vicky, it would be an opportunity to prove his mettle and breaking the stereotype at an early stage of his career.

Are you excited to see this comedy film of Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar?