Vicky Kaushal Talks About His Look And Preparation For Raazi

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal says the team of Raazi has started look tests, workshops, nd readings.

He is paired with Alia Bhatt in the film, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. At a media interaction here on Friday, Vicky was asked about his look and preparation for Raazi.

He said, “Presently, the look test is going on. We have started readings and workshop for the film. I am really excited and fortunate to be part of such a film and its team. I can’t wait to start working on it. The shoot will begin at the end of this month.”

Vicky was present at a screening of upcoming web series Inside Edge, which he found “engaging and interesting”.

The actor will also be seen in an upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. He is playing a friend to Dutt’s character, being essayed by Ranbir Kapoor.

Asked about the averting of a clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Vicky said, “I am too small a person to think about clashes with other films. I am a small part of such a huge film. My only job is to act and I do that and don’t interfere in these aspects.

“I feel each film has its right time to release and each film has a proper team to decide the release date of the film. They are experienced professionals, so I am sure that they have taken their decision with proper calculation.”

The espionage thriller revolves around a Kashmiri girl, played by Alia, married to an army officer across the border, Vicky Kaushal, who provides the Indian Intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and saves the lives of scores of our soldiers. The film will be shot in Punjab and Kashmir in a start-to-finish schedule from July, followed by a small portion in Mumbai.