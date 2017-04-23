Vicky Kaushal Starrer Love Per Square Foot To Release On 8th September 2017

Ronnie Screwvala’s first solo production venture, Love Per Square Foot has locked its release date to September 8, 2017. The film is a rom-com featuring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar amidst a house-hunting adventure in Mumbai.

The filming of Love Per Square Foot lasted for 50 days and was called a wrap towards the end of January. The film was almost entirely shot on real locations across Mumbai, from South Bombay till beyond the suburbs of Mira Road.

Apart from being producer Ronnie Screwvala’s first solo venture post his exit from UTV, Love Per Square Foot also marks the feature film directorial debut of Anand Tiwari who had earlier directed the short film Bang Baja Baraat.

The film marks actor Vicky Kaushal ‘s first’ happy’ film after delivering back to back critically acclaimed films like Masaan and Raman Raghav 2.0. Love Per Square Foot also is the Bollywood launch pad for newbie Angira Dhar.

Talking to a leading daily, actor Vicky Kaushal expressed that the movie deals with a romantic story mixed with some comedy about a boy and girl trying to find a house in Mumbai. He has also said that he has never been part of a happy film, given that all his earlier films have been quite intense and hence he had ‘a ball’ shooting for Love Per Square Foot.

Those, who come to settle in Mumbai from other parts of India, are very well aware of how difficult it is to find a shelter in the city, given the exorbitant rent, brokerage and other charges. Purchasing a flat also puts a heavy pressure on the pocket as the cost of real estate in India’s financial and entertainment capital is way higher as compared to many other Indian cities, including metros. Hence, we are sure many people would be able to relate to the film!