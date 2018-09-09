Vicky Kaushal promises to shine as a leading man in his first out and out commercial film, Manmarziyaan

As an actor, Vicky Kaushal has been around for a while now. As a matter of fact he made an impressive big screen debut with Masaan [2015] which saw quite some critical acclaim coming its way but wasn’t really seen by audiences in theaters. Now three years and five feature films later, Vicky is finally stepping in as a leading man in an out and out commercial film, Manmarziyaan.

“And isn’t he enjoying his time in front of the camera as a true Punjabi hero,” quips a close associate of the actor, “With Manmarziyaan, director Anurag Kashyap has pitched him as a solid mainstream leading man. He does everything that is expected out of an actor in this mould. He romances Taapsee Pannu, is a part of a dozen odd songs and dances, gets all intense in front of the camera and is a part of several high decibel dramatic scenes. After struggling for a while, he has finally found his true calling.”

2018 in particular has been quite exciting for Vicky as he has played different roles in multiple mediums.

“Sanju got him quite some recognition as he played Ranbir Kapoor’s best friend in the film. He had to play this nerd with a golden heart and he nailed it big time. Earlier in Raazi he played an honest Pakistani army officer who was conned into a relationship by Indian spy Alia Bhatt. In a very strong supporting role, he did quite well. In between he also did Lust Stories, a film made for digital medium, where he played a simpleton and impressed one and all with his quirky act. This isn’t all as he was also seen as a leading man in Love Per Square Foot, a film that was made for digital medium again,” our source adds.

Though Manmarziyaan is a musical for Vicky, incidentally he has already done one film in this genre before.

“Not many are aware of a film called Zubaan [2015] that he had done a few years back. Unfortunately hardly anyone saw the film in theaters. In Raman Raghav 2.0 he played a cop with a dark personality and even though Nawazuddin Siddiqui featured in there as well, the film didn’t do well. That said, Vicky was always hailed for his performances and this is what is making him rise up the ladder film after film,” the source continues.

With Manmarziyaan being his most commercial film of the lot, one can well expect added recognition coming his way once the Aanand L. Rai and Eros backed affair releases all over this Friday.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder