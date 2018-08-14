Vicky Kaushal: “An Actor’s Job Gets Reduced To Half With A Good Director”

Vicky Kaushal, who is on a roll with his diverse roles in films like Raazi and Sanju, says working with a good director reduces an actor’s effort by half to play a character convincingly.

Whether it was as a loving husband in Raazi, a Gujarati friend in Sanju, a light-hearted character in Love Per Square Foot, a corrupt police officer in Raman Raghav 2.0 or as a low caste boy in Masaan, Vicky has been impressing the audience and critics with his his performances, screen time notwithstanding.

He is humble in acknowledging the variety that he has been able to showcase in such a short span, almost to the point of becoming Bollywood’s latest posterboy of versatility.

“When you get to work with a good director, an actor’s job gets reduced to half. From your end, you try to give your best to the characters. I am learning. Let’s see where the journey goes,” Vicky told IANS here on the sidelines of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

He won the Best Supporting Actor honour at the IFFM Awards for his role as Kamli in Sanju. The movie has given a boost to Vicky’s fan following, as was visible during his Melbourne stint when people gave him the loudest cheer wherever he went.

“I am happy that I am getting such chances, such films and that people are giving love. With every film, my confidence gets boosted, I feel motivated. It has been a good journey… My family is happy, I am happy,” said Vicky, who has worked with filmmakers like Neeraj Ghaywan, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani.

He has an interesting forthcoming slate as well, Uri which is based on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in 2016, he has been announced as one of the cast members of Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht, and the upcoming Manmarziyaan which is winning people’s heart with its trailer.

Karan’s “Takht” looks exciting with its cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Vicky.

“I cannot talk too much about Takht apart from the fact that I am getting an opportunity to be directed by Karan sir, and work with a fabulous set of actors. It’s any actor’s dream come true, so I am very grateful,” Vicky said.

He is also buoyed by the response to the trailer of Manmarziyaan, a love story set in Punjab and helmed by Kashyap.

“The trailer’s response has been fabulous. I loved doing this film, so I am very excited about the response,” Vicky said of the movie in which he stars with Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan.

And then there’s Uri, which is giving him a chance to show his action avatar.

“We did an out-and-out action shoot in Serbia, and it was very tough. Around 15 days of more shoot is to take place in Mumbai,” said the son of popular Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal.

Overall, the actor says he is “taking one step at a time”.

“I will give my best to the job always.”