Veteran Odia actor Debu Bose died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, family sources said here on Thursday.

Bose died on Wednesday night. He was 76.

Bose started his career with the film Tapasya in the 80s. The actor has over 120 movies to his credit spanning over four decades.

Some of his prominent works include Pua Moro Kala Thakura, Samay Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri, Ki Heba Sua Posile, Phula Chandana and Suna Chadhei.