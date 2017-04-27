Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, who was hospitalized earlier this month, died on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness, informed sources said. He was 70.

The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in the first week on April after reportedly suffering from severe dehydration.

The actor was the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor has featured in films like “Mere Apne“, “Insaaf” and “Amar, Akbar, Anthony“.