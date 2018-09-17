Veteran actress Surekha Sikri returns to the big screen with Badhaai Ho !

Badhaai Ho directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is giving the industry many reasons to celebrate. Apart from catching everyone’s attention with its interesting subject and entertaining trailer that gives us a sneak peak of the fun in store, the family comedy also marks veteran actress Surekha Sikri’s return to the big screen.

Sikri essays the role of Neena Gupta’s mother-in-law in the film, and was immediately drawn to the character when she heard the script.

Says the two-time National award winner, “It’s a great time to be in films as so many good scripts are being written.It’s quite common in smaller towns, but in cities, people worry ki log kya kahenge, more so when your older son is of marriageable age, maybe even has a child of his own. This awkwardness is the fun part of the story”. Adding that, “I need good scripts. This one came out of the blue. Badhaai Ho is my comeback film in the real sense. I did a couple of movies years ago, then, got busy with TV. I hope this will open up more avenues for actors of my age”.

Junglee Pictures presents Badhaai Ho in association with Chrome Pictures. Produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is co-produced by Priti Shahani. The film releases 19th October 2018.