Veteran Actress Sumita Sanyal Passes Away At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal, who had worked in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, passed away at the age of 71 here on Sunday.

Sanyal was best known for her role in super hit Bollywood flick “Anand” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna.

Sanyal was married to film editor Subodh Roy, and had acted in over 30 Bengali films, including the Dilip Kumar starrer “Sagina Mahato” in 1971.

“Saddened at the passing of veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. My condolences to her family, friends and fans,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Born on October 9, 1945, the actress was also part of Hindi movies like “Guddi“, “Aashirwad” and “Mere Apne“.

The actress had also worked with legendary Dilip Kumar in Sagina Mahato (Bengali film) and Biswajit and Sandhya Roy in Kuheli (Bengali film).

She also acted in Satyajit Ray’s Nayak opposite Uttam Kumar, where she played the character of an aspiring actress.

Sanyal’s debut movie was “Khokhababur Pratyabartan” which released in 1960.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also expressed his condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. May her soul rest in peace,” Chatterjee tweeted.

Even other twitteratis, expressed their condolences by tweeting, “Her role in Aashirwad, Anand is unforgettable. Classical actress Sumita Sanyal was. God bless her.”

“Short but an impressive acting career she had. Specially her unforgettable performance in Satyajit Ray’s Nayak. Rest in peace Sumita Sanyal,” said another user on Twitter.

Sumita Sanyal was born as Manjula Sanyal in Darjeeling, Bengal Presidency, British India. Her father was Girija Golkunda Sanyal.

Director Bibhuti Laha (of Agradoot) gave her name Suchorita for his film Khokhababur Pratyabartan. Post that filmmaker, Kanak Mukhopadhyay decided to make it shorter into Sumita. Famous actor Lila Desai was very much known to Sumita.