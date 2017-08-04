Yesteryear superstar Dilip Kumar, who was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Wednesday, is battling kidney failure, doctors said on Thursday.

The 94-year-old acting legend is currently in the ICU at Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after he suffered from dehydration and urinary tract infection.

Actor’s wife Saira Banu gave a statement to PTI this morning, “We have to pray he recovers soon. He should be well Inshallah! God willing. The doctors are treating him,”

According to his family members, the superstar was admitted for dehydration and urine infection. Doctors say he will be kept under observation for at least two days. It is also said he will be sheltered in ICU and will be injected antibiotics through an IV drip. He is currently admitted to a general room and after he goes through the antibiotics process he will be brought back to his private room.We hope the actor has a speedy recovery soon.

“He was admitted with dehydration. He is stable,” Ravishankar, CEO of the facility at Bandra West, told IANS. The 94-year-old actor, who has been weak and ailing due to age-related problems in recent years, was accompanied by his wife Saira Banu. He had been running a fever for two days, a family friend, Udaya Tara Nayar, told IANS.

His last film was “Qila” that released in 1998. Known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema, in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, in 2015.