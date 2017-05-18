Veteran film, stage and television actress Reema Lagoo died following a cardiac arrest early on Thursday morning, a family source said. The 59-year-old artiste breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Divorced from her former husband and actor Vivek Lagoo, she is survived by her daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo, 35, who is a film and stage actress and theatre director.

Starting her career as a schoolgirl in Pune, Reema soon graduated to larger roles on Marathi stage and films.

Later, Reema became famous for portraying the “middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother” on both, the silver and the small screens, to some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun“, “Aashiqui”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai“, “Hum Saath Saath Hain“, “Maine Pyar Kiya“, “Kal Ho Na Ho“, “Vastaav“, “Saajan“, “Rangeela” etc.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in “Khandaan“, “Shrimaan Shrimati“, “Tu Tu, Main Main,” “Do Aur Do Paanch“, and the latest ongoing serial on StarPlus, Mahesh Bhatt’s “Naamkaran“.

In Marathi, she gave notable stage performances in “Ghar Tighanche Have“, “Chal Aatap Lavkar“, “Jhale Mokle Aakash“, “To Ek Kshann“, “Purush Buland” and “Vitho Rakhumai“, etc.

Reema’s funeral is likely to be performed later Thursday evening near her home in Andheri west, the family sources indicated.

Our heartfelt condolence to Reemaji’s family. May her soul rest in peace!