Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, who is known for her performances in Coolie and Ek Duje Ke Liye has been booked by BEST for electricity theft of 49.98 lacs at her Worli residence.

Rati and her husband Anil Virwani have been accused for tampering the electric meter since April 4, 2013.

The couple has pay an amount of Rs 1, 77,647 units of electricity which is 49.98 lacs in totality.

An FIR was registered against them under the section of 135 of Indian Electricity Act at Worli police station.