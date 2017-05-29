Geeta Kapoor of Pakeezah Fame Abandoned by son

Geeta Kapoor of Pakeezah fame was recently admitted to the SRV Hospital in Goregaon by her son Raja, as the actress was suffering from a falling blood pressure problem. At the hospital, when asked to pay a deposit, her son Raja went out under the pretext of looking for an ATM and then never returned.

The doctors in the hospital decided to treat Geeta, as her condition was critical. The hospital authority tried to get through Raja and Geeta’s daughter Pooja but all the attempts were in vain. Since then the actress had been staying at the hospital due to which the bill reached an amount of Rs 1.5 lakhs for her treatment.

In an interview with TV9 Geeta shared her story. The actress talked about her life, where she said that she was a junior artist and has worked in films like Pakeezah. She narrated how she has been in the hospital for an over a month now, and no one from her family has come forward to get her discharged from there.

Geeta in a candid interview with Mid-Day told that Raja used to beat her up. “He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that’s why he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled,” said the veteran actress.

A report in Jagran stated that after reading the news of Geeta, producer Ramesh Taurani and Ashoke Pandit decided to come forward to help her. Ramesh and Ashoke paid off the bill which came close to Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

The hospital authorities have lodged a complaint about the same. Reportedly, Raja had moved out of their flat as soon as he admitted Geeta into the hospital, indicating that the plan had been in motion for months now.