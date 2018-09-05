Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due To Chest Infection

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 95, was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital here due to chest infection, but he is recuperating, said a family friend.

Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, gave a health update on the ailing actor via Twitter.

Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to chest infection
“Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He is recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers,” Farooqui tweeted.

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most iconic actors, has appeared in some classics like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam.

He was last seen on the silver screen in 1998 in Qila. He is married to actress Saira Banu.

