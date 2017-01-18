Verdict On Salman Khan’s Black Buck Killing Case Will Be Out Today In Jodhpur

Salman Khan has arrived in Jodhpur along with sister Alvira for the verdict of the Arms Acts case against him in the Jodhpur court.

The long pending case has had its last hearing on 9th January, post which the court had reserved its judgement. Today is the final hearing of the case in Jodhpur court.

The 1998 case, took place whilst Salman was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hai in Jodhpur.

According to reports, the Sultan star used a US made revolver with an expired license to hunt down two black bucks. He was booked against the 1998 Arms Act case for allegedly killing two endangered species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

It has been stated that if Salman is found guilty in this case, he is expected to face a jail term of approximately 7 years.