Get Ready To Enter The Vibrant World Of Veere Di Wedding

One of the most anticipated films of 2018, the Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding, is out with its first glimpse. The girl gang entertainer directed by Shashanka Ghosh has got us all excited by giving us a peek into their fascinating universe.

Veere Di Wedding‘ has been making the right noise ever since the cast was revealed. Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her comeback into films post her pregnancy through this film. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

The cast and crew shared the first official image from the film online, that also revealed that the mahurat will be out tomorrow. The vibrant colors blending into the image and the stunning outfits donned by the leading ladies make this first glimpse a delightful one. Their posts have taken the internet by storm keeping the digital audience on the edge to find out what will be announced tomorrow.

Take a look at the teaser poster here:

The poster has the four leading ladies posing. The look of the ladies in the poster is quite vibrant and colorful. However, it doesn’t reveal much.

Veere Di Wedding gang has got us all excited for the grand mahurat announcement. The movie is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule.

Trending :

Sumeet Vyas of web series ‘Permanent Roommates’ fame, will be seen opposite Bebo. The movie marks Rhea Kapoor’s second attempt to ace the chick flick genre in Bollywood. The film will have a few sequences in Bangkok. It sees its release in summer 2018.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd., and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production.