Veere Di Wedding Box Office: See Where It Stands In The Top 5 Highest Week 1 Grossers Of 2018!

The movie business is booming in India and how. People in India are thronging to cinemas with friends and families whenever they can. With each new movie the audience have a gala time with only spending a few hundred bucks. Last week’s release Veere Di Wedding has emerged to enter the list of top 5 highest week 1 grossers of 2018.

This means better business and happy producers; it’s a win-win situation for both movie goers and filmmakers. Let’s take a clear look at this year’s top week 1 grossers at the box office.

Padmaavat is the chart-topper with bringing in a massive 116.50 crores in the first week. Yes, it did enjoyed an extended week 1. The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer released after a lot of protests and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be happy as his efforts bear fruit with such a massive response.

Second in the list we see Baaghi 2 earning 112.85 crores. The film starring youth stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff impressed the audience and film analysts as the Indian masses could not get enough of this action packed blockbuster.

Further in succession comes Ajay Devgn’s Raid, collecting 63.05 crores in its very first week. The dramatic thriller gave the audience a peak into how the filthy rich hide and launder their money.

In fourth position, very close to Raid’s first week collections comes PadMan earning 62.87 crores. The film lead by Akshay Kumar had a social message which helped start a dialogue about availability of affordable Sanitary napkins for women in villages.

Coming in the last spot is latest entrant Veere Di Wedding bringing in 56.96 crores. The female lead multi starrer was released recently and is been the talk of the town ever since.

Let’s wait and watch for the second half of the year as fans are excited for Salman Khan’s Race 3, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero coming in later this year.