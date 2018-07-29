Veere Di Wedding Actor Ishwak Singh: It’s Amazing To Be Compared To Fawad Khan!

For those who have seen Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin 2 could certainly remember the young talented actor Ishwak Singh who portrayed the role of a Pakistani character in the musical hit.

Having acted in many mainstream and critically-acclaimed films including Raanjhanaa and Tamasha, and also won acclaim for his role in Hansal Mehta’s Aligarh, Ishwak Singh has certainly impressed many.

Ishwak generated a favorable response from the audience and critics who couldn’t stop comparing his charming look and acting credentials with that of Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan.

Interestingly, Ishwak, who won huge appreciation for delivering a standout performance as Nirmal in Veere Di Wedding, often faces identity crisis wherever he travels, with people referring him to as the suave Pakistani actor.

Ishwak says, “It’s a wonderful thing to be compared to him (Fawad Khan). As a kid, too, people around me would say, ‘Oh, you look like this actor, that actor’ or ‘this tennis player’. People have been amazing and generous in compliments, and it’s even more amazing when I am compared at this level.”

Be it cinema or theatre, acting is acting. “I enjoy every kind of role, be it small or big. I was there a little bit in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha (2015), and for other films, too, my approach has been the same, I just immerse myself,” he adds.

Ishwak, who has made his presence felt in several South films, including 6 times national award-winning director TV Chandran’s Mohavalayam, is also being considered as one of the most sought-after actors by the filmmakers.