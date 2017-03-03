Veerappa Shetty’s Funeral Footage: Suniel Shetty Breaks Down

Actor Suniel Shetty’s father, Veerappa Shetty passed away on Wednesday night. He was 93 and breathed his last at Breach Candy hospital. Several Bollywood actors attended the funeral, especially those close to Suniel.

The actor broke down while paying last respects to his father. Also, his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty posted an emotional note with a picture with her grandfather on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood were seen attending the funeral.

Veerappa Shetty died after a prolonged illness. He had suffered a paralytics stroke in 2014.