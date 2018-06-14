Veera Saxena: “Salman Khan Is An Extremely Warm Person”

Singer Veera Saxena says superstar Salman Khan is an extremely warm and thoughtful person.

Saxena has lent her voice to song “I found love” from Salman’s movie “Race 3“.

“I think he is an extremely warm person. He is super chill and easy to talk to. He is also super funny. He cares about those around him and his fans as well…Most of all I think he is a very thoughtful person,” Veera told IANS.

On the song, she said: “The process of making the song was super exciting. I recorded the song and left. The next evening I got a call from Salman sir. He was super nice and said very nice things about my singing.”

“As for pressure, it was immense because it is written by sir, and then I was told he will sing it as well! But everyone was just so nice that the pressure very quickly dissipated and have way to excitement.”

What about future projects?

“I have a few more songs lined up, that I’m not sure I can speak about yet. I have met so many wonderful people on this journey so far. I have a short film that I have acted in and also sung for which is going to be doing the rounds of film fests. and I am also doing shows of my ongoing plays.”