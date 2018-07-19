Vashu Bhagnani Files FIR Against Prernaa Arora Over The Distribution Rights Of Fanney Khan

Prolonged dispute over Fanney Khan‘s distribution rights continue as Vashu Bhagnani files FIR against Prernaa Arora. A month ago, Vashu had filed a case against the team of Fanney Khan alleging they hadn’t rightfully credited him as the distributor. Now, Vashu has filed an FIR against former co-producer of KriArj Entertainment.

The case is registered against company members Prernaa, Protima Arora and Arjun Kapoor and has been forwarded to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). In a conversation with Mid Day, Bhagnani’s lawyer, Vibhav Krishna, shares about the two-part complaint his client continues to fight for credit in Fanney Khan.

“KriArj has sold the India theatrical distribution [rights] to my client for Rs 10 crore. Rs 5.5 crore was to be paid when signing the agreement on December 16, 2017, and the rest, a week before the release [of the film]. Since Prernaa needed money, my client paid her Rs 8.5 crore in advance. Now, [co-producers] T-Series tells us we don’t have rights to distribute the film,” said Krishna.

In addition, Bhagnani’s FIR also charged Arora for apparently violating a bulk deal they had entered into. “Bhagnani’s company, Pooja Entertainment And Films Limited, entered into a bulk deal to get the theatrical distribution rights in India for Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kedarnath, and a couple of other ventures. As for a deal made for PadMan, that my client had also invested in, KriArj Entertainment had instructed Sony Pictures to pay Bhagnani a sum from the money collected after the release. The payment was to be made by April 15, but it hasn’t been done,” he further informed.

The legal team of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series had stated that in a previous case registered in Delhi over the dispute surrounding Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the court had ruled in their favour. “The EOW has summoned Altaf Hussain, who handles the finances of KirArj with the account books, and copies of the agreements. Prernaa has assured them that she will explain [matters],” Krishna said.