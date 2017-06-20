Baahubali 2 released approximately two months ago and we are still pretty much under its spell. The film has broken every record possible when it comes to box office. Baahubali’s lead stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have now opened up a new avenue in terms of their fan base which is not just South but also in Bollywood. While Prabhas is known to be a shy guy who often strays away from media glare and parties, in a surprise of sorts, the actor recently attended a party hosted by Baahubali producer Karan Johar at his residence.

Both Prabhas and Rana were snapped in a casual avatar. Also present for the party were B-town celebs, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor etc.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Looks like the party was a lot of fun. Varun Dhawan was seen re-creating the ‘Kattappa killing Baahubali’ pose with Prabhas.

Considering Prabhas had missed the success party of Baahubali in London but managed to attend Karan’s Mumbai bash, looks like he may be in talks for a Bollywood film with the producer and hence didn’t miss the chance to mingle with the B-town folks.

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho where as Rana will be seen in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. We have seen the teasers of both films and certainly, both seem entertaining. According to reports Prabhas will once again work with Anushka Shetty in his next Saaho.

Recently, there were reports about Alia wanting to work with Prabhas. Well, we hope the duo did get a chance to catch up at the party and what can we say, their casting in a film would definitely be a dream come true.